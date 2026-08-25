Rockwall County paramedic loses 2-year-old daughter in drowning accident

The Brief Dylan Louis, a Rockwall County EMS worker, and his wife Caitie are mourning the loss of their 2-year-old daughter Macie Mae, who died in a drowning accident this summer. Louis performed CPR on his daughter for more than 30 minutes after she fell into a pool at her grandmother's house. Although Macie Mae did not survive the tragedy, her father's actions allowed her organs to be donated and save the lives of three other children.



The Rockwall community is mourning the loss of an EMS worker's young daughter who died in a drowning accident.

Rockwall toddler drowning

Macie Louis (CTSY: Louis Family)

What we know:

Dylan and Caitie Louis are mourning the loss of their 2-year-old daughter Macie Mae.

On Aug. 16, Macie slipped away from her parents and fell into the pool while at her grandparent's house.

Dylan Louis, who is an EMS Supervisor, Clinical Director/ Paramedic Supervisor for Rockwall County, performed CPR on Macie for more than 30 minutes before she was taken to the hospital.

On Aug. 21, she was pronounced brain-dead.

Image 1 of 5 ▼ Macie Louis (CTSY: Louis Family)

Local perspective:

Though Macie did not survive the tragic incident, her father's actions enabled her organs to be donated. Macie Mae's heart, liver and kidney were donated and saved the lives of three children.

Before her organs were donated, hospital staff lined the halls for an honor walk.

Rockwall EMS decorated the inside of the ambulance that took Macie from the Medical Examiner's Office to the funeral home with spotted balloons in honor of her nickname, Moo Moo.

Image 1 of 3 ▼

What they're saying:

"As horrible and difficult, we are so proud he was able to do that and that he and Caitie made the decision to donate her organs," Kathryn Godfrey, a fellow Rockwall County EMS Supervisor, tells FOX 4's Lori Brown.

"And that was most important, for all of us, knowing her heart is beating out there somewhere."

What you can do:

A GoFundMe has been started to pay for Macie's medical expenses, which you can find here.

What's next:

Macie Mae's funeral will be held this week, and a celebration of life for Macie will be held this Thursday, Aug. 27 at Lakeshore Church Rockwall.

On Saturday, Aug. 29, Rockwall County EMS is holding a BBQ fundraiser to raise money for Macie's medical expenses.