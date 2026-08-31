Dallas Cowboys finalize 53-man roster, cut notable players

The Brief The Dallas Cowboys finalized their initial 53-man roster, cutting down from 91 players while keeping two quarterbacks (Dak Prescott and Sam Howell) and standout rookie receiver Camden Brown. Notable cuts included running backs Jaydon Blue and Phil Mafah, cornerback Devin Moore, linebacker Sam Williams, and fan-favorite offensive lineman Shiyazh Pete (the NFL's first Navajo Nation player). Additional roster adjustments remain likely over the next two weeks leading up to the season opener.



The Dallas Cowboys have released their starting roster for the season.

The team whittled down the roster from the 91 players who attended training camp to just 53.

More moves are possible over the next two weeks before the season opener.

2 quarterbacks on the roster

One major storyline is the quarterback room. Dak Prescott will, of course, be the starter. And for now, the team is keeping two quarterbacks, with Sam Howell making the roster and Joe Milton being released late Monday afternoon.

Both guys had a decent showing in the preseason. Howell may have earned his spot on Friday with a late-game comeback attempt. The offense was a bit stagnant with Milton at the helm.

Rookie receiver makes the cut

One guy who will be getting a shot is rookie wide receiver Camden Brown.

The Monroe, Louisiana product shined during training camp and in the preseason. He had six catches, 166 yards, and two touchdowns.

Players who didn’t make the cut

Some notable players who didn’t make the cut were former Texas running back Jaydon Blue and former Clemson running back Phil Mafah.

The team also cut cornerback Devin Moore and linebacker Sam Williams, which isn’t a surprise after the addition of Von Miller.

Marist Liufau is on the injured reserve list after fracturing his forearm against the Saints on Friday.

NFL’s first Navajo Nation player cut

Fan favorite offensive lineman Shiyazh Pete was also cut. The Cowboys didn’t even offer him a spot on the practice squad.

Pete was the first member of the Navajo Nation to ever play in the NFL. He received cheers from both Cowboys and Cardinals fans during a preseason match and went viral for his post-game locker room speech.

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