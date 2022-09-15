CDC lowers Dallas County COVID-19 level to green

article

After a continuous decline in case numbers and hospitalizations, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has lowered Dallas County’s COVID-19 alert level to green.

Under the green level, the CDC recommends people stay up to date on their COVID-19 vaccinations and isolate if they have a suspected or confirmed case.

There are no public masking recommendations under this level.

Dallas County’s internal COVID-19 level is still at orange, which urges people to use extreme caution.

The county uses a four-color system with green, yellow, orange and red.