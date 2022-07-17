Dallas County raises COVID-19 threat level to orange

article

The rising number of COVID-19 infections and hospitalizations has prompted Dallas County to raise its threat level.

The Dallas County Public Health Committee bumped up the county's COVID-19 risk level to orange, meaning "extreme caution."

The county recommends people get vaccinated and boosted, wear masks indoors, and avoid crowded spaces.

Dallas County's own risk level does not match federal guidance.

Last week, the CDC raised Dallas County's COVID-19 threat level to red, meaning there's a high level of community spread.

