CBP officer arrested in Texas, charged with smuggling undocumented migrants

article

The Brief A Customs and Border Protection officer was arrested on conspiracy to bring aliens to the United States for financial gains charges. Manuel Perez, Jr., 32, is also accused of conspiracy to possess a controlled substance. Perez is accused of allowing a vehicle driven by an undocumented migrant cross through the Paso Del Norte Port of Entry in El Paso.



A U.S. Customs and Border Protection officer is accused of smuggling undocumented migrants for financial gain and conspiring to bring drugs across the border to sell.

What we know:

Prosecutors in the Western District of Texas said 32-year-old Manuel Perez, Jr. tried to smuggle noncitizens into the United States multiple times between Dec. 21, 2023, and Feb. 5, 2025 by allowing a vehicle driven by an undocumented migrant to enter the country through the Paso Del Norte Port of Entry in El Paso as part of a human smuggling operation.

Perez is also accused of conspiracy to possess five kilograms of cocaine for distribution throughout Texas, Louisiana and North Carolina.

He is charged with one count of conspiracy to bring aliens to the United States for financial gain, three counts of bringing aliens to the United States for financial gain and one count of conspiracy to possess a controlled substance with intent to distribute.

What we don't know:

We do not know the court date for Perez.

If convicted, he faces up to five years in prison for the human smuggling conspiracy charge, three to 10 years in prison for each of the three human smuggling charges and 10 years to life for the drug trafficking charge.