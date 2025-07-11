Cauliflower ceviche recipe from Lazy Dog | The Ten
Ingredients:
- ½ lb Cauliflower, chopped into ¼" pieces
- 3 T. Lime Juice
- 3 T. Lemon Juice
- 2 T. Ketchup
- 1 T. Tapatio hot sauce
- ½ tsp Salt
- ¼ c.Tomatoes, fresh, ¼" diced
- ¼ c. Red bell peppers, no seeds, ¼" diced
- ¼ c. Green bell peppers, no seeds, ¼" diced
- 2 T. Red onions, ¼" diced
- 2 T. Jalapeno pepper, seeds removed, minced
- 2 T. Cilantro, chopped
- As needed--Tortilla Chips and Guacamole
- 1 gallon water with 1 T. salt
Directions:
1. Bring a pot with 1 gallon of water to a boil. Once boiling add 1 T. salt and chopped cauliflower. Set timer for 1 minute.
2. Drain and immediately spread in a large mixing bowl to steam out.
3. Once steamed out, add all other ingredients and stir well to combine.
4. Refrigerate overnight and allow flavors to combine and marinate.
5. Serve with your favorite guacamole and tortilla chips.