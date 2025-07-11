Expand / Collapse search

Cauliflower ceviche recipe from Lazy Dog | The Ten

By
Published  July 11, 2025 12:38pm CDT
The Ten Recipes
FOX 4
Superman movie sneak peak | The Ten

Superman movie sneak peak | The Ten

On the Friday, July 11, 2025 episode of The Ten, Shannon Murray and Lauren Pryzbyl are joined by Lazy Dog Restaurant to get a fun summer ceviche recipe. DC legends give a sneak peak at the new Superman movie that's coming to theaters this week... the FOX 4 talent team gets to play with exclusive new toys and games from the DC Universe. Plus, Shannon and Lauren talk about the deadly flooding impacting communities across Texas.

Ingredients:

  • ½ lb Cauliflower, chopped into ¼" pieces
  • 3 T. Lime Juice
  • 3 T. Lemon Juice
  • 2 T. Ketchup
  • 1 T. Tapatio hot sauce
  • ½ tsp Salt
  • ¼ c.Tomatoes, fresh, ¼" diced
  • ¼ c. Red bell peppers, no seeds, ¼" diced
  • ¼ c. Green bell peppers, no seeds, ¼" diced
  • 2 T. Red onions, ¼" diced
  • 2 T. Jalapeno pepper, seeds removed, minced
  • 2 T. Cilantro, chopped
  • As needed--Tortilla Chips and Guacamole
  • 1 gallon water with 1 T. salt

Directions:

1. Bring a pot with 1 gallon of water to a boil.  Once boiling add 1 T. salt and chopped cauliflower.  Set timer for 1 minute.
2. Drain and immediately spread in a large mixing bowl to steam out.
3. Once steamed out, add all other ingredients and stir well to combine.
4. Refrigerate overnight and allow flavors to combine and marinate.
5. Serve with your favorite guacamole and tortilla chips.

The Ten RecipesThe TenRecipes