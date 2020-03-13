Catholic Diocese of Dallas, North Texas churches changing services due to coronavirus threat

The Catholic Diocese of Dallas announced it is suspending all public masses through March 30 due to coronavirus concerns.

Bishop Edward J. Burns announced Friday that the suspension of services would be effective immediately through March 30.

While churches will stay open for prayers, none of them will hold masses. It will affect 1.3 million Catholics in the area.

Masses from the cathedral will be streamed online.

Thursday night, Dallas County issued a health emergency declaration after an additional five cases of coronavirus were reported. One is believed to have been spread within Dallas County. The declaration means gatherings of 500 people or more are prohibited. Gatherings of 250 people or more are highly discouraged.

First Baptist Dallas Pastor Robert Jeffress said he is not canceling services.

“We have to rely on guidance from Dallas County. If Dallas County starts shutting down all public gatherings, all schools, all malls, movie theatres, we would want to do our part and comply,” he said. “Fortunately, Dallas County authorities understand they need to treat churches like they treat other organization.”

Jeffress emphasized that they are not trying to get around the county's emergency ban on gatherings of more than 500 people.

In Judge Clay Jenkins’ Thursday night announcement, he said the ban did not apply to places like office towers or movie theatres where there are no more than 500 people in a room at a time.

First Baptist Dallas said it has additional sanctuaries and many rooms in which people can be separated.

“A movie theatre might have thousands who come through it every day, but no more than 500 in a single theatre at a single time. “That's why the city isn't closing down movie theatres or shopping malls.”

But many other large churches, like Prestonwood Baptist and Watermark, have announced that they will cancel in-person services and instead stream their services online.

"I would say to any pastor that one piece of the job description is not just to feed the flock but also to protect the flock,” said Pastor Freddie Haynes of Friendship-West Baptist Church.

The week-long emergency order is expected to be extended.

Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson held a conference call with more than 75 Dallas faith leaders to discuss options.