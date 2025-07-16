Caterpillar Foundation donates $250,000 for Texas Hill Country flood relief

article

The Caterpillar Foundation, located in Irving, announced $250,000 in donations to help support flooding victims in the Texas Hill Country.

The foundation announced that the money will go to the United Way of San Antonio Bexar County and the Community Foundation of the Texas Hill Country to support the immediate needs and long-term rebuilding efforts in Kerr County and the surrounding areas.

In addition to this donation, Caterpillar employees can have their donations to eligible charities matched, including those impacted by the floods in Central Texas.

Learn more about Caterpillar Foundation’s matching gifts program here.

What they're saying:

"Our thoughts are with everyone impacted in the Central Texas community," said Asha Varghese, President of the Caterpillar Foundation.

"The devastation caused by this disaster is heartbreaking, and we recognize that recovery will take a collective effort. At the Caterpillar Foundation, supporting communities in times of need is a core value. This donation will help both organizations expand their reach and provide critical support to those affected by the flooding."

Who is the Caterpillar Foundation?

The backstory:

The Caterpillar Foundation is the philanthropic arm of Irving-based Caterpillar Inc.

The foundation provides support to the communities where Caterpillar employees live and work. Since its founding in 1952, the Caterpillar Foundation has contributed to helping improve the lives of people around the world.