Caterpillar to relocate global headquarters from Illinois to Irving, Texas

article

Caterpillar Inc announced this week it will be moving its global headquarters from Illinois to its existing office in Irving.

Caterpillar says it has had a presence in Texas since the 1960s and will begin transitioning its headquarters in 2022.

According to Gov. Greg Abbott's office, Caterpillar's relocation means Texas is now home to 54 Fortune 500 corporate headquarters.

RELATED COVERAGE:

Caterpillar is the world’s leading manufacturer of construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines and diesel-electric locomotives.

The company says that Illinois remains the largest concentration of Caterpillar employees anywhere in the world.