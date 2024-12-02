Fort Worth man charged with murder after shooting and killing next-door neighbor: police

The Brief A Fort Worth man, 26-year-old Caspian Swinney, is charged with murder after shooting and killing his next-door neighbor during a verbal and physical fight. Officers found 26-year-old Oscar Lopez who had been shot multiple times in their shared driveway with multiple gunshot wounds. He died at the scene. Swinney remains in jail with bond set at $250,000.



A man has been arrested and charged with murder after killing his next-door neighbor during a physical fight, police said.

The shooting occurred shortly after 10 p.m. on Nov. 24 in the 1200 block of East Davis Avenue in Fort Worth.

Police said Caspian Swinney, 26, called 911 and reported that he had shot a man outside his home and was hiding inside with his father.

According to an arrest affidavit, Swinney told police he shot his unarmed neighbor after the man threatened him and punched him in the face.

The victim was identified as 26-year-old Oscar Lopez, a father of two young children.

Police said Lopez’s wife and children were at home when he was killed.

Officers arrived minutes later and found Lopez lying in a driveway with multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Swinney was taken into custody and charged with murder. He remains in the Tarrant County Jail with bond set at $250,000.