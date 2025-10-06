Dallas man sentenced to life in prison for kidnapping, murdering 4-year-old Cash Gernon

The Brief Jury selection was scheduled to begin Monday in the capital murder trial of Darriynn Brown, accused of kidnapping and fatally stabbing 4-year-old Cash Gernon in 2021. Before that happened, Brown pleaded guilty to murder and was sentenced to life in prison. The case saw delays after questions about Brown's mental health; he was recently declared competent to stand trial.



The man accused in the 2021 kidnapping and fatal stabbing of 4-year-old Cash Gernon pleaded guilty just before the start of his capital murder trial.

Darriynn Brown Guilty Plea

Darriynn Brown in a Dallas County courtroom on Monday, Oct. 6, 2025.

What's new:

Jury selection was set to begin on Monday morning for 22-year-old Darriynn Brown's capital murder trial for the death of 4-year-old Cash Gernon.

Instead, Brown pleaded guilty to a lesser murder charge and was immediately sentenced to life in prison.

He does have the possibility of parole.

4-year-old Cash Gernon Murdered

Darriynn Brown (2021)

The backstory:

Brown was charged with capital murder, as well as kidnapping and burglary, in connection to Gernon's death.

In May 2021, Gernon's body was found stabbed to death on Saddleridge Drive, eight blocks from his home in a southwest Dallas neighborhood.

"The sweetest little boy. He loved everybody," Cameron Mori told FOX 4 in a 2021 interview.

Mori’s mom had been taking care of Cash and his twin brother. She was friends with their father, who left them with her. Their mother was not around.

Police arrested Brown the same day the child's body was discovered. An arrest affidavit indicated that DNA evidence and video captured on a baby camera during the kidnapping linked Brown to the crime.

The case has been marked by delays as questions surrounding Brown's mental health were addressed. Brown's attorney stated shortly after the arrest that Brown was schizophrenic and had been released from a mental health facility just prior to the slaying.

After spending years in a state hospital, a judge in January of this year declared Brown competent to stand trial, meaning he is legally capable of understanding the charges against him.

Insanity Defense Expected

With a potential death sentence looming, legal observers anticipated Brown’s attorneys wo0uld rely on an insanity defense.

What they're saying:

Criminal defense attorney Russell Wilson, who is not involved in the case, suggested the defense would focus on Brown's mental state at the time of the crime.

"I think the focus will be on how this happened and whether or not the mental state is of such that he should be held criminally responsible in a legal sense or whether or not if he's found insane, should he be committed to the state perhaps for life to be constantly evaluated and monitored as it relates to his mental health," Wilson said.

If the insanity defense was unsuccessful and Brown were convicted of capital murder, he could have faced either life in prison without the possibility of parole or the death penalty.