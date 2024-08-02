Casey's General Store to buy nearly 150 CEFCO locations in Texas

Casey's General Stores, a popular Midwest retail chain, is adding nearly 150 new stores in Texas.

Casey's announced it was buying the owner of CEFCO Convenience Stores as a part of a $1.145 billion deal.

148 CEFCO stores in Texas and 50 in Alabama, Florida and Mississippi will be converted to Casey's.

There are several North Texas Casey's locations, including Frisco, Decatur and Forney.

The deal is expected to be wrapped up by the end of 2024.

Casey's, known for its popular pizzas, also bought 22 Lone Star Food stores in North Texas late last year.