Carter BloodCare hosts blood drive at Globe Life Field to combat critically-low supply

The nation's blood supply is critically low. North Texas hospitals are reporting roughly one to two days of supply.

Carter BloodCare says the situation is worse for them, saying at times there is only half a day of supply.

Blood banks in Texas and across the U.S. are desperately trying to fill their empty shelves. It’s a sight that sadly has become the norm during the pandemic.

Carter BloodCare is hosting a three-day drive at Globe Life Field ahead of the holiday weekend, attracting both regulars and those looking for new ways to say thank you to the medical community.

Texas Blood Institute says the national blood shortage has been worsened by several months of high hospital usage.

Linda Goelzer with Carter BloodCare says ideally, they like have a four to five-day reserve with thousands of units ready to be shipped to hospitals in need. But right now, they’ve been looking at a half day to one day, which she calls dangerous for a major metropolitan area like the DFW metroplex.

"People’s lives are in jeopardy when there’s not blood," she said. "If you’re a blood donor, tell people you donate blood and invite someone to come with you."

Goelzer says it likely won’t take long.

"I’ll probably be out of here in 10 minutes or less," she said.

And it will certainly save lives.

The blood drive continues Friday and Saturday. People can sign up online. People who donate blood get a pair of Rangers tickets and the chance to win a suite for a game.