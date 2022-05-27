Carry the Load to honor fallen service members for Memorial Day

article

A newer Memorial Day tradition called Carry the Load continues this weekend.

Carry the Load honors fallen United States service members and has a goal of restoring the true meaning of Memorial Day.

It began in Dallas in 2011 with a march around White Rock Lake. This year’s event starts Sunday at noon at Reverchon Park in Oak Lawn and ends Monday afternoon.

Some relay teams from Seattle, New York, Vermont, Minneapolis and North Dakota are more than 1,000 miles for the cause.

They’ll stop in Fort Worth for a rally at Amon Carter Stadium Saturday morning before continuing on to Dallas.

Money raised from Carry the Load supports veterans’ assistance programs.

