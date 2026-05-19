‘Why aren’t you dead yet?’ Carrollton suspect’s wife aided in murders, affidavit says

The Brief 67-year-old Ae Son Han was arrested in Minnesota for allegedly aiding her husband in two fatal Carrollton shootings on May 5. Police said she helped coordinate the second homicide and reportedly asked a survivor, "Why aren't you dead yet?" before fleeing. Han is currently awaiting extradition to North Texas to face murder charges, a process expected to take 30 to 90 days.



The wife of the man charged with capital murder after a shooting spree in Carrollton two weeks ago is now also facing charges. She’s accused of helping him carry out the violence.

Carrollton shooter’s wife arrested

Ae Son Han

What's new:

In a surprising twist, Carrollton police announced the arrest of 67-year-old Ae Son Han on Monday in Minnesota.

Police said Han, who is the wife of 69-year-old Seung Ho Han, was present when her husband opened fire at the K Towne Plaza, killing one person and injuring three others.

She also allegedly aided him in carrying out a second homicide at an apartment on Old Denton Road.

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Dig deeper:

According to an arrest warrant affidavit, Ae Son Han initially denied knowing anything about what happened.

Then, before she stopped talking to investigators and left for Minnesota, she admitted to knowing her husband had killed the people he felt scammed him out of $75,000.

The affidavit details the wife’s alleged involvement according to one of the shooting survivors, who said she asked Ae Son Han to call 911.

"According to Olivia, Ae Son told her, ‘ Why aren’t you dead yet? You should have been the first one dead. You are the worst one.’ … then casually walked out of the market," the affidavit states.

Police said cellphone data put the husband and wife together at the time of the shootings.

A dash camera also captured video of them together as they drove from the first crime scene to the second. In the video, the husband can be heard asking his wife to call the second victim to see if he was home.

After the murders, the couple allegedly drove to McDonald’s and ordered drinks in the drive thru.

What they're saying:

John Jun, the chairman of the Korean American Coalition’s DFW Chapter, said he’s surprised by the updates to the story.

"Additional sad news when you hear that the couple was involved in this tragic event," he said. "I’m sure there’s much more to come out, you know, much more to this tragic event. I’m sure there’s additional stories to that."

What's next:

Seung Ho Han and Ae Son Han are now both facing charges. The husband is charged with capital murder, while the wife is charged with murder.

The wife is still in Minnesota awaiting extradition to North Texas. That could take 30 to 90 days.

Korea Town shootings leave 2 dead

The backstory:

The two shootings happened on May 5 between 9 a.m. and 11:30 a.m., leaving two people dead and three people hospitalized.

The first shooting happened just before 10 a.m. at the K Towne Plaza at the intersection of State Highway 121 and West Hebron Parkway in Carrollton.

Carrollton police said that 69-year-old Seung Ho Han began firing shots during a business meeting near the plaza. Police discovered four people with gunshot wounds at the scene.

One adult male was killed, while two adult males and one adult female were hospitalized.

Then around 11 a.m., Carrollton police were notified of a second shooting in the 2700 block of Old Denton Road. Officers discovered a deceased male inside an apartment.

Seung Ho Han

Han was identified as the suspect in both crimes and was arrested a few miles away at another Asian supermarket.

He told police he went to the H-Mart fish market on Old Denton Road to tell friends goodbye and had planned to take his own life.

Police believe Han targeted the victims over a failed $75,000 business deal and a rent dispute involving his sushi restaurant and a Georgia property investment.