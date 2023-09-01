Carrollton police arrest two suspects separate deadly stabbings

Carrollton police arrested two suspects in separate deadly stabbings overnight.

The first stabbing happened around 10:30 p.m. on Thursday night over a parking space.

Witnesses told police that a woman was attempting to back into a parking space when 30-year-old Gerardo Rodriguez got out of his car and started yelling at the driver.

Gerardo Rodriguez (Source: Carrollton Police)

A person in the passenger seat began to argue back.

Rodriguez allegedly went to his car, got a knife and then stabbed the passenger.

Rodriguez drove off before later turning himself in to police.

Police say the second, unrelated incident happened during a fight between roommates.

Carrollton police were waved down by people outside the apartment complex on MacArthur Boulevard just after 4 a.m.

Police say that 20-year-old Pascual Alexander Guachiac Xum woke up one of his roommates and told him that he had just gotten into a fight with a third roommate.

Pascual Alexander Guachiac Xum (Source: Carrollton Police)

Police found the victim in a back bedroom.

The names of the victims have not been released.