Carrollton shooting leaves 2 dead, 3 injured at shopping center
CARROLLTON, Texas - Two people have been killed, and three others have been injured during a shooting Tuesday at a shopping center in Carrollton.
What we know:
According to Carrollton Police Chief Roberto Arredondo, the shooting happened just before 10 a.m. at the K Towne Plaza at the intersection of State Highway 121 and West Hebron Parkway.
Arredondo said that it appears the victims were meeting 69-year-old Seung Han Ho for a business transaction, when Ho fired shots.
Ho was arrested a few miles away at the Koreatown shopping center after a brief foot chase, the chief said.
Video SKY 4 showed a group of FBI agents assembled at the scene.
Police urged people to avoid the area as they investigate the case.
Crime scene tape surrounds the parking lot of the K Towne Plaza in Carrollton, Texas, after a shooting May 5, 2026.
What they're saying:
Arredondo assured the public there is no ongoing threat. He also confirmed the shooting was not a hate crime.
"This was an incident where it was not a random act," Arredondo said. "It was a kown business relationship."
What we don't know:
Authorities have not disclosed the identities of the victims.
The Source: Information in this story came from sources, SKY 4 video and police.