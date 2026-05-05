Carrollton shooting leaves 2 dead, 3 injured at shopping center

The Brief Two people have been killed, and three others have been injured in a shooting in Carrollton. Seung Han Ho, 69, has been arrested in connection with the shooting after a brief foot chase, police say. A large police presence was seen at the K Towne Plaza at the intersection of State Highway 121 and West Hebron Parkway.



Two people have been killed, and three others have been injured during a shooting Tuesday at a shopping center in Carrollton.

What we know:

According to Carrollton Police Chief Roberto Arredondo, the shooting happened just before 10 a.m. at the K Towne Plaza at the intersection of State Highway 121 and West Hebron Parkway.

Arredondo said that it appears the victims were meeting 69-year-old Seung Han Ho for a business transaction, when Ho fired shots.

Ho was arrested a few miles away at the Koreatown shopping center after a brief foot chase, the chief said.

Video SKY 4 showed a group of FBI agents assembled at the scene.

Police urged people to avoid the area as they investigate the case.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Crime scene tape surrounds the parking lot of the K Towne Plaza in Carrollton, Texas, after a shooting May 5, 2026. From: FOX 4

What they're saying:

Arredondo assured the public there is no ongoing threat. He also confirmed the shooting was not a hate crime.

"This was an incident where it was not a random act," Arredondo said. "It was a kown business relationship."

What we don't know:

Authorities have not disclosed the identities of the victims.