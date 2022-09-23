Shots fired after fight at Carrollton Burger King forces nearby schools into 'secure hold'

Carrollton police closed down parts of Josey Lane and nearby schools went into a "secure hold" for about an hour after there were reports of shots fired in the area.

The reported shots were heard in the area of Josey Lane and Tartan Drive.

READ MORE: Police investigating use of force by officers while breaking up fight at Nimitz High School

Police say the shots were a result of a disturbance that started at the Burger King on Josey Lane.

No victim has come forward and police continue to search for shooting suspect.

A weapon was found in the area.

All holds were lifted at schools shortly before 3 p.m.