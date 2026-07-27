Carrollton man charged with girlfriend's murder
CARROLLTON, Texas - Carrollton Police have charged a man with murder after his girlfriend was found dead in a vehicle off I-35.
Donny Benedict, 38
Carrollton homicide arrest
What we know:
On July 21, the North Texas Emergency Communications Center received a call about an unconscious person in a vehicle on the shoulder of southbound I-35 near the 2500 block of Carrollton.
Carrollton Police and Carrollton Fire-Rescue responded and found 41-year-old Vera Pitulic deceased within the vehicle.
Detectives learned Pitulic had been reported missing to the Grapevine Police Department on July 20.
Evidence obtained by both departments led Carrollton detectives to execute a search warrant at the home of 38-year-old Donny Benedict, Pitulic's boyfriend.
Additional evidence gathered at the home led to Benedict's arrest. He has been charged with murder and is being held in the Collin County Jail.
What we don't know:
Officials have not given a motive for the homicide.
The Source: Information in this story comes from the Carrollton Police Department.