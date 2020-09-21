Carrollton fire captain honored for decades of service

article

A veteran Carrollton firefighter will be remembered Monday.

The memorial at Prestonwood Baptist Church in Plano will celebrate Captain Lee Holbert’s nearly 31 years with Carrollton Fire Rescue.

Holbert died last week after having a medical emergency while on duty earlier this month.

His family is asking people to make donations to the Wounded Warrior Project in his honor.

The service will be streamed live on the church’s website as well.

