20-year-old killed while trimming trees in Arlington, police say

Published  May 31, 2024 3:20pm CDT
ARLINGTON, Texas - Arlington police say a 20-year-old man died after he was electrocuted last weekend while attempting to trim trees.

On Saturday, May 25, officers were called to a home on Belle Point Court.

Carl Blaylock III was in a tree with a chainsaw when he apparently hit a power line, according to police.

Blaylock was pronounced dead at the scene.

Arlington police say the incident appears to be an accident.

