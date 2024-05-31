20-year-old killed while trimming trees in Arlington, police say

Arlington police say a 20-year-old man died after he was electrocuted last weekend while attempting to trim trees.

On Saturday, May 25, officers were called to a home on Belle Point Court.

Carl Blaylock III was in a tree with a chainsaw when he apparently hit a power line, according to police.

Blaylock was pronounced dead at the scene.

Arlington police say the incident appears to be an accident.

The incident happened before Tuesday's storms knocked down trees and power lines across North Texas.

North Texas lineman Scott Balentine was electrocuted and killed while trying to restore power while working for the Farmers Electric Cooperative in Rains County.