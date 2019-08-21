Caretaker wanted for allegedly causing skull, rib fractures to Houston child

article

Crime Stoppers and the Houston Police Department's Special Victims Division are asking for the public’s help locating a man who is wanted for allegedly causing multiple injuries to a child that was under his care.

Authorities say Seron Moore, 27, is wanted for injury to a child.

Houston police investigated a report of possible child abuse in Houston in February 2019. Moore was reportedly taking care of the child while the child’s mother was at work. Investigators say the child sustained multiple injuries while under Moore’s care, including skull fractures, multiple rib fractures and a broken leg.

Authorities say the child was put on a ventilator and required several months of rehabilitation.

Moore is described as a black male, 5’4” tall, 155-160 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. He may be in California.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS. Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the charging and/or arrest of the suspect in this case.