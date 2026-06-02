Carbon monoxide leak stopped at Terrell nursing home

The Brief The Terrell Fire Department responded to a carbon monoxide leak at a nursing home on Tuesday night. Police confirmed the leak has been stopped, and no patients have been transported for additional medical care. Officials have not provided a name of the nursing facility impacted.



The Terrell Fire Department is responding to a carbon monoxide leak at a Terrell nursing home.

What we know:

Terrell Police confirmed the Terrell Fire Department is actively investigating a carbon monoxide leak in the 200 block of W. Nash Lane.

Officials confirmed the leak has been stopped, and no patients have been transported for additional medical care.

Police are asking the public to avoid the area while they investigate.

Image 1 of 5 ▼

What we don't know:

We don't know the name of the facility impacted.

This is a breaking news story. New information will be added when it becomes available.