5-year-old ejected from vehicle, critically injured after major crash in Pleasant Grove

The Brief 54-year-old Ronnie Alcaraz is facing multiple charges after fleeing from police and crashing his vehicle into three other cars. Dallas Police said Alcaraz fled after they responded to a disturbance call on Elam Road, where he allegedly assaulted his girlfriend after she refused to go to a liquor store with him. A 5-year-old child was ejected from one of the vehicles impacted by Alcaraz's car. An arrest affidavit says Alcaraz was intoxicated at the time of the crash.



A child remains in critical condition after they were ejected from a vehicle following a crash on Elam Road caused by a suspect fleeing Dallas Police.

Elam Road intersection crash

Ronnie Alcaraz, 54

What we know:

On August 11 at around 4:45 p.m., Dallas Police responded to an officer assist call in the 10300 block of Elam Road in Dallas' Pleasant Grove neighborhood.

An arrest affidavit states the caller told police 54-year-old Ronnie Alcaraz, her boyfriend, had knives and was threatening to kill her after she told him she did not want to go to a liquor store with him.

Alcaraz was intoxicated at the time of the incident, according to the affidavit.

The victim said Alcaraz hit her on the side of her head, pulled her hair, verbally threatened her and attempted to pin the victim to their house with his vehicle. Alcaraz also threw the victim's phone away as she attempted to call 9-1-1.

Alcaraz left the house when he heard police sirens, and fled from police vehicles when they arrived and ordered him to get out of his car.

Alacaraz drove away at a high rate of speed into the intersection of Elam Road and N. Masters Drive, where he collided with three other vehicles.

A 5-year-old child passenger was ejected from one of the vehicles hit by Alcaraz's car. The arrest affidavit states the child was taken to the hospital and remains in the Intensive Care Unit.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Elam Road/N. Masters Drive intersection crash

Alcaraz was arrested at the crash scene. He's been charged with evading causing serious bodily harm, aggravated assault — family violence, and interference with an emergency call.

The arrest affidavit states Alcaraz had outstanding warrants in Rains County for making a terroristic threat.

He was booked into the Dallas County Jail, and his bond has been set at $55,000.

What we don't know:

The condition of the child transported to the hospital is unknown.