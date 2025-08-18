Fort Worth mother's car stolen with child inside while she returned shopping cart

article

The Brief A mother's car was stolen with her 5-year-old child in the back seat as she returned a shopping cart at a Fort Worth grocery store. The two men who stole the car stopped a short distance away and left the child on the side of the road, unharmed. Police are investigating the incident, and the suspects were last seen driving the stolen vehicle in Arlington.



A car was stolen with a 5-year-old child inside while the mother was putting away a shopping cart at a Fort Worth grocery store Sunday evening.

What we know:

Fort Worth police responded to a reported kidnapping at a grocery store near Town Center Service Road and West Seminary Drive around 6:15 p.m. Sunday.

According to police, a woman was loading groceries into her running car with her 5-year-old in the backseat. While she went to return her shopping cart, two men got into the vehicle and drove away.

A witness told authorities that the two men stopped the car and placed the child outside of the car. The child was not injured.

The vehicle was last seen with the two men in Arlington. Police have not released any further information.

What we don't know:

The identities of the mother, child, and the two suspects have not been released. The amount of time the child was in the car with the suspects is also unknown.