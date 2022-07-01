Car missing after Dallas couple murdered, children found alive

article

Dallas police need help finding a car that belonged to a man and a woman who were found murdered.

Jimena Sandoval and David Stewart were found dead Wednesday in a northwest Dallas apartment. Two children – both younger than 5 – were also there but were unharmed.

Police believe the children were inside the apartment with the bodies for several days.

Two neighbors told FOX 4 they heard gunshots Sunday night.

The couple’s black Nissan Sentra was parked at the apartment complex and is now missing. Its license plate number is HNT9708.

Anyone who spots it is asked to call the Dallas Police Department.