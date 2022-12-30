Car crashes into Fort Worth house early Friday morning

A Fort Worth family is cleaning up after a car smashed into their home in the early morning hours of Friday morning.

Around 3:30 in the morning a car smashed into the front of the home on Mosaic Drive.

"It was just like a big crash, a big collision. It kind of felt like an earthquake," said Iyanna Richardson who was inside the house at the time. "The house was just shaking, and we woke up and there was just a lot of smoke."

The crash knocked the front door off of its hinges and many of the front windows were broken.

A stop sign was ripped out of the ground and pinned against the house.

"I just thank God that my son was not in that room," said Fareedah James. "Because it could have gone a different way."

The driver was able to walk away from the accident without any significant injuries.

"Just to have a car literally through your house, it is definitely traumatizing," James said.