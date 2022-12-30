One killed in shooting outside of popular Fort Worth bar

A man is dead after an overnight shooting in a popular Fort Worth bar area.

Around 1:10 a.m. police were called to the intersection of Bledsoe Street and Currie Drive near the El Chingon Bar, not far from West 7th Street, after a man was shot in the back.

Fort Worth police say they believe it started as a fight between the victim and the unidentified suspect.

After the shooting police say the suspect took off on foot.

The victim did not provide a statement to officers and witnesses were uncooperative with officers on-scene.

The victim was taken to Harris Hospital where he later died.

The police have not released any more information about the victim.