Car crashes into Fort Worth house after deadly shooting

One person was killed in a late-night shooting that led to a car crashing into a home in Fort Worth.

Police said there was some kind of fight just after 11 p.m. in a neighborhood near Boat Club Road, just south of Eagle Mountain Lake.

Someone fired shots, and the victim tried to drive away.

The victim’s car crashed into a neighboring house.

Police said there were two men and two women in the car, all believed to be in their early 20s.

The victim died at the scene. A second person was taken to the hospital for treatment. The two others were not hurt.

A woman was house-sitting in the home because the homeowners are out of town. She was not hurt.

Police arrested a suspect but did not release any details.