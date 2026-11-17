Suspect injured after police chase ends in crash with FedEx truck in Mesquite
MESQUITE, Texas - A suspect was injured after a police chase ended in a multi-car crash on Monday, Mesquite police say.
What we know:
Mesquite police officers attempted to stop a stolen vehicle near North Galloway Avenue and Americana Lane at 8 p.m. Monday.
The vehicle, reported stolen out of Garland, immediately drove away from officers, officials said.
A chase lasted about 18 minutes before officers lost sight of the vehicle on Interstate 20 near St. Augustine in Dallas.
Around 10 minutes later, the DPD Air One helicopter spotted the vehicle entering Mesquite on Military Parkway near North Masters Drive, police say. Officers set up spike strips to disable the vehicle.
Police say the driver avoided the spikes and fled again.
The stolen vehicle began losing a tire and cut across the highway to exit Military Parkway. As the vehicle entered the intersection of Military Parkway and Rodeo Center, it sideswiped three cars and crashed into the back of a FedEx truck, police say.
The suspect was taken to the hospital with significant injuries.
One person in the other vehicle sustained a minor injury, officials said.
What we don't know:
Police have not identified the suspect at this time.
The Source: The information in this article comes from FOX 4 reporters who were on scene and the Mesquite Fire Department.