The Brief Mesquite police tried to stop a stolen vehicle, sparking a chase that spanned across Mesquite and Dallas. The suspect lost a tire during the chase and crashed into three cars and a FedEx truck on Military Parkway. The suspect was seriously injured during the crash.



A suspect was injured after a police chase ended in a multi-car crash on Monday, Mesquite police say.

What we know:

Mesquite police officers attempted to stop a stolen vehicle near North Galloway Avenue and Americana Lane at 8 p.m. Monday.

The vehicle, reported stolen out of Garland, immediately drove away from officers, officials said.

A chase lasted about 18 minutes before officers lost sight of the vehicle on Interstate 20 near St. Augustine in Dallas.

Around 10 minutes later, the DPD Air One helicopter spotted the vehicle entering Mesquite on Military Parkway near North Masters Drive, police say. Officers set up spike strips to disable the vehicle.

Police say the driver avoided the spikes and fled again.

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The stolen vehicle began losing a tire and cut across the highway to exit Military Parkway. As the vehicle entered the intersection of Military Parkway and Rodeo Center, it sideswiped three cars and crashed into the back of a FedEx truck, police say.

The suspect was taken to the hospital with significant injuries.

One person in the other vehicle sustained a minor injury, officials said.

What we don't know:

Police have not identified the suspect at this time.