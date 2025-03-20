2 arrested as burglary suspects return to Canton home, 1 wanted

article

The Brief Van Zandt County law enforcement searching for third suspect in house burglary Investigators remained in the area following a burglary call on March 12th. Suspects' vehicle stopped shortly after burglary



Van Zandt County law enforcement officials are searching for a third suspect following the arrest of two other burglary suspects that returned to the residence in an attempt to steal more items.

Two arrested and one suspect still wanted

What we know:

Deputies arrested Gaston Mathews of Larue, Texas and Bailey Hefley of Mabank, Texas. Mathews was arrested for burglary of a habitation and Hefley was arrested for the possession of marijuana.

Gaston Mathews

Bailey Hefley

Upon further investigation, deputies were able to identify Jessy Pierce of Eustace, Texas as the person who fled on foot.

A warrant was issued for Pierce for burglary of a habitation. He's also wanted on multiple other charges outside of Van Zandt and other counties.

Jessy Pierce

What you can do:

If you know Pierce’s location or see him, please call 911 and do not attempt to detain him.

Deputies remained in the area following a 911 call

The backstory:

Deputies from Van Zandt County Sheriff’s Office remained in the area following a burglary call that occurred on March 12.

As they worked with the homeowner, they believed that the suspects would return to the residence.

Upon the return of the suspects, the victim and an acquaintance attempted to detain the suspects while awaiting law enforcement.

One suspect fled on foot while the others fled in a vehicle.

The victim was able to provide a description of the vehicle, allowing both deputies to locate and stop the vehicle nearby.

What they're saying:

"Deputies Faulkner and Banda show our citizens that, through their vigilance, Van Zandt County will be a safer place to live," said Sheriff Kevin Bridger of the Van Zandt County Sheriff’s Office.

This is an ongoing investigation, and all individuals are innocent until proven guilty.