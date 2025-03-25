Cancer Prevention Foods: Panner sandwich fritters recipe

There's a celebrity cooking competition happening this week in Dallas that's bringing awareness to the foods we eat and how they can aid in cancer prevention and treatment.

Chef Jonathan Stirnweis with Wolfgang Puck Catering joined Good Day to share the recipe for one of those dishes.

Panner Sandwich

Panner, cut in 1x3 slices ½" thickness

Mint chutney, 1 cup

Tamarind chutney spread, 1 cup

Batter

Chickpea flour, 2 lbs

Baking soda, pinch

Rice flour, 1/2 cup

Ginger powder, 1/2 cup

Turmeric, 1/2 cup

Chili powder, 1/2 cup

Water, roughly 3 cups

Cilantro, chiffonade ½ cup

Frying Oil

Canola oil, 1 gallon

Place oil in stockpot and begin heating to 375 degrees.

Cut Paneer lengthwise to create a pocket, cutting only 90 % of the way through the cheese.

Add 1 tablespoon of either Mint Chutney or Tamarind Chutney.

Use all the paneer slices.

Mix all dry ingredients together, slowly drizzle in water as stirring to create a thick batter.

Add chiffonade cilantro and stir to incorporate.

Place each fritter in batter to cover and then carefully place in heated fry oil till golden brown.

Place on paper towel.

Work in small batches till all pieces are cooked.

Slice pieces open on a bias.

Garnish with extra chutneys and veggie slaw if preferred.

Mint Chutney

Garlic, cloves 2 each

Cilantro, bunch 2 bunch

Mint leaves, picked 1 bunch

Green chile peppers, 4 each

Tamarind pulp, tablespoon

Ginger, chopped 1 inch, peeled

Cumin seeds, 1 ts

Water, to thin

Blend all ingredients in blender to form thick paste, splash of water to desired thickness. Season with salt and pepper to taste.

Tamarind Chutney Spread

Oil, veggie 2 tbsp

Cumin seeds, 2 ts

Coriander seeds, 2 ts

Fennel seeds, 2 ts

Red pepper flakes, 2 ts

Tamarind pulp, 32 oz

Water, 1 cup

Jaggery, 2 cup

Golden raisins, 1/2 cup

Dates, pitted 1/2 cup

Ginger, chopped 2 tbsp

Chaat masala 2 ts

Ginger, ground 2 ts

Kala nama, 1 ts

Kosher salt, to taste

Heat oil over medium heat, once warm slowly toast cumin, coriander, fennel and red pepper for 1 minute, remove pan from heat.

Add tamarind pulp, jaggery, raisins, dates, ginger and return to heat. Stir to break up pulp and add 1 cup of water.

Continue heating for 5 to 10 minutes for everything to soften, blend smooth in blender.