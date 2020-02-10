Campaign warns students about the consequences of fake school threats

article

Law enforcement agencies across North Texas are teaming up to fight the rise in online threats against schools.

In Tarrant County, the number of tips about possible threats spiked last year. Most were hoaxes but they still caused fear and wasted valuable police time and resources.

Several police departments and the FBI, along with the Arlington school district, are launching a campaign called “Fake Threat, Real Regret.”

It’s designed to teach students and their parents the consequences of making a threat. Suspects often face felony charges.

The campaign will also help people understand the ability of law enforcement to identify and track down perpetrators.