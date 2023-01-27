Campaign to stop human trafficking launches across Texas

A new campaign to raise awareness for human trafficking just relaunched across Texas.

The campaign called "Can You See Me" is a partnership between the state and A21, a Fort Worth-based non-profit that provides resources against human trafficking.

It's designed to help people spot the signs of trafficking.

During the previous year the campaign ran, there was an over 30% increase in calls reported by the National Human Trafficking Hotline in the State of Texas.

"In 2021, 85 percent of kids in Texas were runaways. There's also a labor trafficking issue showing how siblings were trafficked from a rural town and an online exploitation scenario showing how young children innocently playing video games can be groomed into being trafficked," said Nick Caine, the CEO of A21.

The campaign will have billboards placed across the state.

On Friday, a billboard for the campaign was revealed at 8610 Airport Freeway in North Richland Hills.

