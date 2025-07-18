Fort Worth man arrested after using rock to rob same smoke shop twice

The Brief A Fort Worth man was arrested and charged with two counts of burglary after allegedly robbing the same Lake Worth smoke shop twice. The suspect, Calvin Washington, 22, reportedly used a rock to break into the shop on both occasions, stealing vapes and other items. Police identified Washington after finding his backpack with his name inside near the scene of the second burglary.



A Fort Worth man faces charges in connection with two burglaries at the same Lake Worth smoke shop where the suspect repeatedly used a rock to break in, according to Lake Worth police.

Calvin Washington (Credit: Lake Worth Police Department)

What we know:

Calvin Washington, 22, of Fort Worth, was arrested and charged with two counts of burglary. Police say Washington allegedly robbed the smoke shop twice this year. His arrest comes months after officers began investigating the first incident.

The backstory:

The initial burglary occurred earlier this year when a suspect threw a rock through the smoke shop's door after closing hours, according to Lake Worth police. The suspect, now identified as Washington, stole multiple vapes and other items totaling around $150, and caused significant property damage.

Surveillance cameras captured the suspect, but he fled before officers arrived, and his identity was unknown at the time.

On July 4, Washington allegedly returned to the same smoke shop, again throwing a rock through the front door. During this second robbery, he stole items valued at more than $1,000.

Officers responded quickly to the repeat offense and established a perimeter around the shop. They located Washington's backpack, containing his mask and other clothing, outside a nearby bank. Inside the backpack, police found a piece of paper with his name, which led to his arrest.