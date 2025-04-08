North Texas faith leaders condemn Abbott's EPIC City investigations

The Brief North Texas Muslim and Jewish faith leaders are criticizing Gov. Greg Abbott's investigations targeting the East Plano Islamic Center (EPIC). EPIC is behind a proposed Collin County housing development that aims to put Islam at the forefront of the community. The faith leaders accused the governor of abusing his power by launching groundless investigations against EPIC.



The Council on American-Islamic Relations is condemning Gov. Greg Abbott’s investigation of EPIC City, a housing development that the East Plano Islamic Center is proposing.

EPIC City Development Dispute

The backstory:

The East Plano Islamic Center, or EPIC, is the organization behind the proposed development in eastern Collin County near Josephine, Texas.

EPIC’s for-profit company, Community Capital Partners, purchased the 402 acres with the goal of building a mosque, along with 1,000 homes, townhomes, and apartments.

A promotional video advertises the development as a place where all are welcome, but Islam is at the forefront of the community.

That seems to be what caught the governor’s attention.

"The project as proposed in the video is not allowed in Texas," he said on the social media platform X.

Gov. Abbott and Attorney General Ken Paxton launched about a dozen investigations targeting EPIC.

What they're saying:

The director of the Dallas-Fort Worth office for the Council on American-Islamic Relations believes Abbott and Paxton are disseminating hateful misinformation about their Muslim constituents.

"They have chosen to abuse their power by launching groundless investigations against EPIC, blocking funerals, intimidating children and families, and violating their rights to constitutionally protected religious expression," said Mustafaa Carroll, CAIR DFW’s executive director.

"As Jews against racism and hatred in all its forms, we stand steadfast alongside our Muslim siblings and neighbors. Any insult to them is an insult to us," added Deb Armintor with the Dallas-Fort Worth Jewish Voice for Peace.

CAIR’s leaders also decried Abbott’s actions against EPIC’s funeral services.

The Texas Funeral Service Commission sent a cease and desist letter ordering EPIC to stop all illegal funeral service operations.

The commission’s letter accused EPIC of operating a funeral home without a license.