CAIR calls Abbott’s DFW Airport criticism an ‘anti-Muslim political stunt’

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The Brief CAIR-Texas blasted Gov. Greg Abbott’s criticism of proposed ablution stations at DFW Airport as an "anti-Muslim political stunt." DFW Airport dropped plans for additional pre-security washing stations after accelerating its review amid public attention. Abbott has called for a review of state grants to DFW and Houston airports over what he described as possible religious discrimination.



The Texas chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations called Gov. Greg Abbott's threats to withhold funding to DFW Airport over plans to build additional Islamic foot-washing stations a "manufactured controversy" and the latest "anti-Muslim political stunt."

What they're saying:

"Of all the manufactured controversies surrounding Texas Muslims, this DFW Airport washing station debate may be the most ridiculous," CAIR-Texas said. "Unlike forcing biblical readings on public school students and hanging the Ten Commandments in every Texas classroom, the additional washing station at DFW Airport would be a universally-accessible and perfectly legal amenity that would benefit any and all travelers, not just one faith group. It’s no different than the interfaith prayer rooms found at many airports."

DFW Airport abandons plans for new ablution stations

The backstory:

The airport said last week it was considering the addition of new ablution stations on the pre-security side of the airport.

Ablution washing stations have been available to travelers on the post-security side of the international terminal for many years.

An airport representative on Friday said an internal proposal had been in the evaluation process and that the process had been accelerated, and ultimately they chose not to add the new stations.

What they're saying:

"Like all proposed projects, the airport ultimately considers the operational benefits, customer service impacts, operational risks and costs before approving them," the spokesperson said Friday. "While that evaluation was planned, the airport accelerated its review due to elevated public interest this week and has determined not to proceed with the project as it would not deliver the originally anticipated operational benefits."

On Friday, Abbott called for a review of state grants issued for DFW Airport and Houston's George Bush Intercontinental Airport, over potential "illegal religious discrimination." Abbott's announcement claimed the facilities "single out one subset of the population for special treatment based on religion."

What they're saying:

"Instead of wasting taxpayer resources on this latest anti-Muslim political stunt, Governor Abbott should focus on our state’s real problems under his leadership, from harmful data centers to school shootings to economic inequality to the erosion of religious freedom," CAIR-Texas said.

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Abbott designates CAIR ‘foreign terrorist organization’

Dig deeper:

Last year, Abbott designated CAIR and the Muslim Brotherhood as foreign terrorist organizations.

The Nov. 18 proclamation by Abbott designated CAIR as a "successor organization" of the Muslim Brotherhood and a Foreign Terrorist Organization under the Texas Penal Code. The designation subjects the organization to potential civil and criminal penalties, including a prohibition from purchasing or acquiring land in Texas.

CAIR filed a lawsuit in response to the proclamation, saying Abbott improperly used his office to designate the nonprofit as a terrorist organization without due process.