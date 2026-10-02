Fort Worth ISD middle school campus 'unsafe for occupancy' after sustaining rain damage

The Brief The Meacham Middle School building in Fort Worth ISD is being temporarily shut down after experiencing water damage during Thursday's rainfall. The under-construction campus will be closed for several weeks while repairs take place, and students from the school will move to the unoccupied Brisco Elementary School building. Classes for Meacham students are canceled for students on Monday, Oct. 5, and will resume on Tuesday, Oct. 6, as staff gets prepared to temporarily move buildings.



An under-construction Fort Worth ISD middle school sustained heavy enough damage during Thursday's storms that it must be closed for weeks of repairs, forcing students and staff to temporarily relocate to a new building.

Meacham Middle School damaged

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What we know:

Dr. Peter Licata, the Superintendent of Fort Worth ISD, announced that Meacham Middle School's building will be shut down for several weeks.

The building's closure comes after heavy rainfall from Thursday's storms caused the building to be "unsafe for occupancy," according to Licata's letter.

Staff and students at Meacham Middle School will temporarily relocate to Briscoe Elementary School's building, which is currently unoccupied, while the repairs at the middle school take place.

Classes for Meacham Middle School students are canceled for Monday, Oct. 5, while staff moves over to the new building. Classes are expected to resume on Tuesday, Oct. 6.

Dig deeper:

Meacham Middle School is currently undergoing renovations as part of Fort Worth ISD's 2021 bond program, with construction expected to be finished in the second quarter of 2027.

The school's building was also closed on Thursday and Friday due to flooding from this week's storms.

Briscoe Elementary School, where Meacham students and staff will relocate, is around 20 minutes south of the Meacham campus. It was closed at the end of the 2025-26 school year due to declining enrollment.

What they're saying:

"Most importantly, although students will report to a different building, they will remain Meacham Middle School students. Our goal is to preserve continuity and stability throughout this temporary transition," Licata said in a statement to Meacham Middle School parents.

Licata says students will stay with their current teachers and remain enrolled in the same courses during the change.