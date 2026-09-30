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Shooting injures 1 in East Oak Cliff, suspect wanted

By
FOX 4
East Oak Cliff
Published September 30, 2026 3:40 PM CDT
Published September 30, 2026 3:40 PM CDT
article

The Brief

    • One person was shot and injured by an unknown suspect in East Oak Cliff on Tuesday night.
    • Dallas police have made no arrests and are still working to identify a motive and suspect.
    • The victim was taken to a local hospital, but his current condition remains unknown. 

One person was injured in a shooting in East Oak Cliff.

What we know:

The shooting happened on Grinnell Street near Fernwood Avenue around 9:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

Dallas police said a man was shot by an unknown suspect.

No arrests have been made.

What we don't know:

The victim was taken to the hospital, but his condition is unknown.

Investigators are still trying to identify a motive and a suspect.

The Source: The Dallas Police Department provided the information in this story.

East Oak CliffCrime and Public Safety