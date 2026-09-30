Shooting injures 1 in East Oak Cliff, suspect wanted
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One person was injured in a shooting in East Oak Cliff.
What we know:
The shooting happened on Grinnell Street near Fernwood Avenue around 9:30 p.m. on Tuesday.
Dallas police said a man was shot by an unknown suspect.
No arrests have been made.
What we don't know:
The victim was taken to the hospital, but his condition is unknown.
Investigators are still trying to identify a motive and a suspect.
The Source: The Dallas Police Department provided the information in this story.