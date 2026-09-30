Shooting injures 1 in East Oak Cliff, suspect wanted

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The Brief One person was shot and injured by an unknown suspect in East Oak Cliff on Tuesday night. Dallas police have made no arrests and are still working to identify a motive and suspect. The victim was taken to a local hospital, but his current condition remains unknown.



One person was injured in a shooting in East Oak Cliff.

What we know:

The shooting happened on Grinnell Street near Fernwood Avenue around 9:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

Dallas police said a man was shot by an unknown suspect.

No arrests have been made.

What we don't know:

The victim was taken to the hospital, but his condition is unknown.

Investigators are still trying to identify a motive and a suspect.