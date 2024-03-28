Caddo Mills ISD employee charged with possession of child porn

A Caddo Mills ISD employee has been arrested and charged with possession of child pornography, according to the district.

The employee, Sean Day, worked in the district warehouse overseeing custodians and did not supervise any students.

The district says they were notified of the investigation by the Collin County Sheriff's Department on Wednesday. They say no Caddo Mills students were involved in any way.

Superintendent Luke Allison says Day was terminated immediately.

"We live in a fallen world. As a parent of four kids and your superintendent, I cannot tell you how sickened I am," Allison said in a post on social media. "As educators and parents, we all must continue working together to take care of our kids. We are fortunate to live in a community that values 'our village' and constantly looks out for one another."