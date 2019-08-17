Bystander murdered outside Fort Worth convenience store

Image 1 of 3 ▼

Fort Worth police are looking for the man who shot and killed a woman at a convenience store Friday evening.

The woman murdered was apparently an innocent bystander who was a customer.

Someone fired several shots outside the Eastwood Food Mart on Highway 287 and Wilbarger Street in Fort Worth.

The victim's name has not been released.

The identity of the gunman, who he was targeting, and why, are all things police are still investigating.

The store’s manager, Manny Shrestha, was there at the time of the fatal shooting, and said the victim had just stopped inside of his store for a snack.

Shrestha provided FOX 4 with store surveillance that shows the moments right after the shooting.

The video quality is poor, but you can see several people running around outside the store.

Shrestha said he saw four people in a silver Dodge car, and told police one of them was the shooter.

Before the car left the scene after the shooting, the video shows one of the men run from the silver car, over to the woman on the ground, and then run back towards the car as it pulls off.

A dark colored van is also seen taking off.

Shrestha said he thinks the woman was simply an innocent bystander and not the intended target.

“They start shooting, and I was inside just trying to make sure it doesn’t come inside,” Shrestha recalled. “She was lying in the ground. So I feel really, really terrible.”

Shrestha said the shooter ran inside of his store and told him to delete the surveillance footage.

He told police he’d seen the man in his store before, buying cigarettes, but didn’t know his name.

There is evidence of several bullets that struck multiple places, including a car in the parking lot.

There were shell casings near the area where the silver car was parked.

Police have not released any information about the woman killed.