Businesses offer free meals, discounts on Veterans Day in gesture of thanks to those who have served

On Nov. 11 this year, businesses across the United States are set to help former and active military members start their week off right by honoring their service with free food, coffee and discounts.

In honor of Veterans Day, many companies are doing their part to let veterans know that their sacrifice and dedication doesn’t go unnoticed.

Applebee’s: All veterans and active-duty military members will receive a free meal upon proof of service.

Amazon: All veterans and active-duty military members can get a one year Amazon Prime membership for $79, which is $40 off the regular price, through Nov. 11.

7-Eleven: Veterans receive a free coffee or Big Gulp when they download the 7-Eleven app.

BJ’s Restaurant: All current and former service members receive a free entree up to $14.95 as well as a free Dr Pepper.

Bubba Gump Shrimp: All military personnel along with their families receive 20 percent off of their meals.

Advertisement

Chili’s Grill & Bar: Chili’s is offering veterans and active service members a complimentary meal from their select Veterans Day menu, which includes up to seven items.

Cicis Pizza: Just show proof of service and receive a complimentary pizza buffet.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store: All veterans will receive a free Double Chocolate Fudge Coca-Cola Cake dessert or choice of Crafted Coffee Beverage.

Chipotle is offering a a buy-one-get-one-free deal for all of Veterans Day weekend.

Dunkin’ Donuts: No purchase will be necessary for any veteran and active service member to claim a free doughnut of their choice. The first 50 former and active military members to arrive at a participating Dunkin’ restaurant on Nov. 11 will also receive a “thank you” card written by members of their local community in partnership with the nonprofit A Million Thanks.

Farmer Boys: Get a free Big Cheese burger with proof of service.

Chipotle: The burrito chain is offering a buy-one-get-one-free deal which will be valid on burritos, bowls, salads and tacos for all active and former military members.

Fogo de Chão: For all of Veterans Day weekend, veterans and active duty service members receive 50 percent off their meal while their guests receive 10 percent off.

Golden Corral: Military veterans will be treated to a complimentary “thank you” dinner on Veterans Day from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

IHOP: The popular breakfast chain is offering free Red, White and Blue Pancakes on Nov. 11 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. for all former and current active duty members.

Little Caesars Pizza: All current and former service members will receive a free $5 HOT-N-READY Lunch Combo.

Red Lobster: The seafood chain is offering a free appetizer or dessert from their select Veterans Day menu to all former and active service members.

Starbucks: Veterans and their families can grab a complimentary Tall Brewed Coffee.

Yard House: All former and active-duty service members will receive a free appetizer on Veterans Day.

Texas Roadhouse: All veterans and active-duty military members will receive a complimentary lunch from a select menu from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Veterans Day.

Red Robin: The burger chain is offering a free dine-in Red’s Tavern Double Burger and Bottomless Steak Fries on Nov. 11.

Macaroni Grill: Veterans and active military members receive a free Mom’s Ricotta Meatballs & Spaghetti entrée on Veterans Day.