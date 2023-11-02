Expand / Collapse search

Bus driver shot at Dallas DART station, personal vehicle stolen

South Dallas
DALLAS - A Dallas Area Rapid Transit bus driver was shot Thursday in South Dallas.

DART police said it happened just after noon at the J.B. Jackson Jr. Transit Center.

Few details were immediately available.

So far, police have only said the bus driver was shot, and their personal vehicle was stolen.

That driver was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

There’s no word on a suspect.

DART police are still investigating the shooting.