Police chase ends in shooting on I-30 in Rowlett

A police chase ended with a shooting on I-30 near Dalrock Road on Wednesday.

The Rockwall County Sheriff's Office said deputies were involved in a pursuit and then a shooting with a lone suspect.

Only the suspect was injured in the shooting, according to the sheriff's office.

The extent of the suspect's injuries have not been released.

The westbound lanes I-30 are shut down near the bridge over Lake Ray Hubbard near the Garland-Rowlett border.

The sheriff's office did not say what led to the chase.

SKY 4 showed an SUV inside the police investigation scene with bullet holes in the windshield.

EMS crews were providing medical aid to a person near the vehicle.

Detectives are on scene and the Texas Rangers are in route to join the investigation.

The westbound lanes on I-30 from Horizon Rd. to the Dalrock Rd. exit are currently closed. The southbound lanes on Dalrock Rd. at Sunset Blvd. are also affected.

This is a developing story. Check back with FOX 4 for more information.