Burnet County crash that killed 5 Dallas women remains under investigation

The Brief Five Dallas women were killed in a multi-vehicle crash in Burnet County, north of Austin. The women were in a Mercedes SUV that was struck by a pickup truck pulling a livestock trailer. The crash is currently under investigation, and no charges have been announced.



Five Dallas women lost their lives in a multi-vehicle crash in Burnet County.

Multi-vehicle crash

What we know:

The crash happened on Friday evening around 6 p.m. in Burnet County, just north of Austin.

DPS says a Ram truck pulling a livestock trailer crossed into oncoming traffic and hit a Chevy Malibu and a Mercedes SUV traveling behind it.

All five victims were in the Mercedes SUV as it flipped and caught fire.

All five women were pronounced dead at the scene.

The people in the other vehicles had non-life-threatening injuries.

Honoring the victims

Local perspective:

Oak Cliff pediatrics posted this photo slideshow of Brianna Valadez. Valadez worked at the clinic off Jefferson Boulevard, being remembered as a bright light with a soft, quiet spirit who welcomed all families.

Valadez was one of five Dallas women killed over the weekend in a multi-vehicle collision in Central Texas.

The other victims were identified as Thalia Salinas, Ruby Cruz, Desiree Cervantez, and Jacqueline Velazco.

Dig deeper:

A GoFundMe for Ruby Cruz reads, "This sudden and unimaginable loss has left our family completely devastated and many friends in mourning."

Another GoFundMe describes 23-year-old Thalia Salinas as an amazing daughter, sister, niece, granddaughter, coworker and friend. Within the last year, Salinas became a proud aunt and her family say it was her best role yet.

Her family wrote, "This loss has left a void that can never be filled."

What's next:

The crash is still under investigation and no charges have been announced.

The families say they do want to wait to speak publicly until the investigation is complete.