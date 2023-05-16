A Burleson man appeared before a judge for the first time this week after he was charged with possessing a homemade bomb.

22-year-old Noah Calderon was charged last month on one count of possession of a destructive device.

Noah Calderon

According to court documents, Calderon allegedly posted a series of photos of homemade explosives on Snapchat and the FBI was alerted by a tipster in October 2022.

The posts included an explosive marked "SS," which investigators believed was a reference to the Nazi paramilitary group.

On social media, Calderon allegedly shared posts embracing white supremacy and said he had a fascination with mass shooting, especially the 1999 killing at Columbine High School, according to documents.

Investigators say that he also posted several photos of himself posing with AR-15 rifles and handguns.

In March 2023, the FBI received a tip that Calderon detonated a homemade bomb in a residential neighborhood, with many people calling 911 about the loud sound.

A look into Calderon's Google searches found several searches for the Columbine killers, Dylann Roof, the Charleston church shooter, and instructions on how to make various bombs. He also looked up the names of several local schools, according to investigators.

Federal agents raided Calderon's home on April 17, and found items that could be used to detonate a bomb, metal bb's and lead and more than 600 grams of explosive powder.

In Calderon's room police said they found a handwritten note labeled ‘Manifesto’, that talked about the Columbine shooters and white supremacy.

"This defendant exhibited several indicators of potential violence: a fascination with mass shooters, an obsession with weapons, and hatred towards a protected class. What’s worse, he had allegedly progressed from ideation to planning and preparation," said U.S. Attorney Leigha Simonton in a statement. "In apprehending Mr. Calderon, we may have averted mass tragedy. We are especially grateful to the tipster who alerted law enforcement to Mr. Calderon’s concerning social media posts. We encourage anyone who witnesses worrisome behavior to report it to law enforcement. Texas iWatch is anonymous and available 24/7."

Calderon's trial is expected to begin on June 26 in federal court.

He faces up to 10 years in prison if convicted.

His arrest came weeks before the shooting at the Allen Premium Outlets, in which investigators say the shooter expressed a "neo-Nazi ideation."

8 people were killed, and several others were injured.