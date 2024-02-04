Burglary suspect shot by resident while trying to break into Dallas apartment, police say

article

Dallas police said a 46-year-old man who was trying to break into an apartment early Sunday morning was shot by the resident.

Nickolaus Benitez has been charged with burglary of a habitation w/assault.

This happened at about 5 a.m., when officers were called about a shooting in the 9800 block of Walnut Street.

Investigators found that Benitez was trying to break into an apartment, when the resident shot him.

Benitez was taken to a hospital, where he was treated and then taken into custody.

No further details have been released at this time.