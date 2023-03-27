Expand / Collapse search

Burglary suspect shot and killed by DeSoto police

By
Published 
DeSoto
FOX 4

DESOTO, Texas - A burglary suspect was shot and killed by DeSoto police on Monday.

Officers responded to a burglary call to a home on Polk Street, near Longleaf Drive around 11:38 a.m.

Police encountered the armed suspect outside the home. When the suspect advanced towards the officers, one of them opened fire, according to the police department.

The suspect was later identified as 47-year-old Michael Christopher Nunez.

Featured

Missing Everman 6-year-old boy’s family fled the country without him, police say
article

Missing Everman 6-year-old boy’s family fled the country without him, police say

After an AMBER Alert was issued for 6-year-old Noel Rodriguez-Alvarez on Saturday, investigators found his family’s truck parked in a garage at DFW International Airport.

The officer has been placed on paid administrative leave, which is part of the police department's policy.

The Grand Prairie Police Department’s Officer-Involved Shooting Investigation Team and the Dallas County District Attorney’s Public Integrity Division have been called in to investigate.