Burglary suspect shot and killed by DeSoto police

A burglary suspect was shot and killed by DeSoto police on Monday.

Officers responded to a burglary call to a home on Polk Street, near Longleaf Drive around 11:38 a.m.

Police encountered the armed suspect outside the home. When the suspect advanced towards the officers, one of them opened fire, according to the police department.

The suspect was later identified as 47-year-old Michael Christopher Nunez.

The officer has been placed on paid administrative leave, which is part of the police department's policy.

The Grand Prairie Police Department’s Officer-Involved Shooting Investigation Team and the Dallas County District Attorney’s Public Integrity Division have been called in to investigate.