Burglars tie up elderly woman during home invasion in Murphy

Police arrested two people who allegedly tied up an elderly woman and robbed her at her home in Murphy on Wednesday.

Murphy police were called to a home on Starlite Drive just after 11 a.m. because the caller said a suspicious vehicle had been driving around the neighborhood and pulled up behind their neighbor's home.

When officers arrived they saw two people wearing masks carrying things out of the home. Officers quickly detained the two individuals.

READ MORE: Allen mom arrested for attacking teens, adult at Murphy basketball tournament

Inside the home, police found an elderly female with her hands tied behind her back.

The homeowner told police the two men broke into her home and tied her up.

36-year-old Jorge Morales of Sachse and 27-year-old Albert Silva of Royce City were arrested and charged with Burglary of a Habitation and Unlawful Restraint.

Morales and Silva are both in the Wylie Jail.

The homeowner was not harmed.