Burglars hit stores in Firewheel Town Center

Garland police have increased patrols around the Firewheel Town Center because of burglars who took money and clothes from a retailer.

Someone used rocks to break through the front glass at the Buckles store Tuesday morning.

The store's manager said it's not the first time. The same thing happened last year and again earlier this month.

"It affects us. It affects how smoothly our business runs. When the registers are destroyed, we can't have customers in that day. And also it affects our employees because they can't work that day because we have no work for them to do. So there is an effect on the community too," said Carl Voorhees, Buckle's district manager.

Two other stores – Victoria Secret and Hot Topic – were also victims this month.